Rupee falls 5 paise to end at 83.96 against US dollar

"The rupee in tandem with Asian currencies fell to its support zone of 83.97 as the Reserve Bank of India seemed to present at 83.97 to protect any further weakness in the currency. There was good amount of FPI and oil companies outflow which resulted in the rupee reaching near to the all-time low of 83.97," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director of Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.