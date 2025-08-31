<p>Tianjin: Russian President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vladimir-putin">Vladimir Putin</a> arrived in the northern Chinese port city of Tianjin on Sunday, Chinese and Russian state media reported, for a regional security summit that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/china">China</a> hopes can counter Western influence in global affairs.</p><p>For the rare four-day visit to Russia's neighbour and largest trading partner, Putin arrived to a red carpet welcome, received on the tarmac by top-ranking city officials, a livestream of the event by Russia's <em>TASS</em> showed.</p><p>Ties between China and Russia are at their "best in history", having become the "most stable, mature and strategically significant among major countries", Chinese state broadcaster <em>CCTV</em> said in its report of the arrival.</p>.Détente delusion: From Wuhan to Tianjin via Galwan.<p>President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/xi-jinping">Xi Jinping</a> will host about 20 world leaders in Tianjin, also including Indian Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a>, at the two-day summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, the largest gathering since the group was established in 2001 among six Eurasian nations.</p><p>The security-focused bloc has expanded to 10 permanent members and 16 dialogue and observer countries in recent years. Its remit has enlarged from security and counter-terrorism to economic and military cooperation.</p><p>Xi is expected to use the summit to showcase what a post-American-led international order would look like, while providing a high-profile diplomatic boost for Russia, hit by sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.</p><p>A day before his visit, Putin blasted Western sanctions in a written interview with China's official Xinhua news agency, saying Moscow and Beijing jointly opposed "discriminatory" sanctions in global trade.</p><p>Russia's economy is on the brink of recession, weighed by trade curbs and the cost of the war.</p><p>Leaders from Central Asia, the Middle East, South Asia and Southeast Asia will attend the summit in what China aims to portray as a powerful show of unity among the "Global South", referring to developing and lower-income countries, mostly in the southern hemisphere.</p>