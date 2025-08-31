Menu
Uttarakhand: Bridge swept off on Jyotirmath-Malari highway, Niti Valley villages marooned in Chamoli

A swollen Tamak stream washed away the Jyotirmath-Malari highway bridge at 2 am, snapping access to more than a dozen border villages and choking key pilgrimage routes in rain-battered Chamoli.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 06:05 IST
Published 31 August 2025, 06:05 IST
