Tax relief for middle-class, salaried will help increase consumption patterns: Marico MD Saugata Gupta

New Delhi: Tax relief for middle-class and salaried class in the upcoming Union Budget will enhance purchasing power and serve as a catalyst in increasing consumption patterns, Marico Ltd MD & CEO Saugata Gupta said on Friday.

The key expectations from the full budget of 2024-25 include a continued emphasis on rural development through investments in infrastructure and employment, bolstering agricultural activities to enhance rural income, he said.

"We anticipate policies aimed at fostering inclusive and sustainable development," Gupta said in a statement.

Spelling out the expectations, he said, "Tax relief for middle-class and salaried classes will not only enhance purchasing power but will also serve as a catalyst in increasing consumption patterns."

The government's support during the critical monsoon period is crucial for stabilising rural economies and ensuring farmers have access to essential resources, Gupta said.