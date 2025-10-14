<p>New Delhi: Wholesale price inflation (WPI) softened to 0.13 per cent in September on easing in prices of food articles, fuel and manufactured items, government data showed on Tuesday.</p>.<p>WPI-based inflation was 0.52 per cent in August and 1.91 per cent in September last year.</p>.Retail inflation cools to 1.54% in Sept.<p>"Positive rate of inflation in September 2025 is primarily due to an increase in prices of the manufacture of food products, other manufacturing, non-food articles, other transport equipment and textiles, etc," the industry ministry said in a statement.</p>.<p>According to WPI data, deflation in food articles was 5.22 per cent in September, compared to 3.06 per cent in August, with vegetables experiencing a decline in prices.</p>.<p>Deflation in vegetables was 24.41 per cent in September, as against 14.18 per cent in August.</p>.<p>In the case of manufactured products, inflation eased to 2.33 per cent, against 2.55 per cent in August.</p>.<p>Fuel and power witnessed a negative inflation or deflation of 2.58 per cent in September, against 3.17 per cent in the previous month.</p>.<p>The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which takes into account retail inflation, had kept benchmark policy rates unchanged at 5.5 per cent earlier this month.</p>.<p>Retail inflation fell to an 8-year low of 1.5 per cent in September, official data released on Monday showed. </p>