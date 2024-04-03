World Bank projects Indian economy to grow at 7.5% in 2024

“In India, which accounts for the bulk of the region’s economy, output growth is expected to reach 7.5 per cent in FY23/24 before returning to 6.6 per cent over the medium term, with activity in services and industry expected to remain robust,” the bank said in its report. In Bangladesh, output is expected to rise by 5.7 per cent in FY24/25, with high inflation and restrictions on trade and foreign exchange constraining economic activity.