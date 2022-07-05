ED heat on Vivo: Searches at 44 places across India

ED heat on Vivo: Searches at 44 places across India

The searches are being carried out under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 05 2022, 12:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2022, 12:24 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at 44 places across the country in a money laundering investigation against Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Vivo and related firms, officials said.

The searches are being carried out under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency is conducting searches at 44 places related to Vivo and associated companies, they said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Enforcement Directorate
ED
Vivo
PMLA

What's Brewing

July 4 parade mass shooting: 6 dead, dozens wounded

July 4 parade mass shooting: 6 dead, dozens wounded

NASA mulls sending swimming robots to oceans in space

NASA mulls sending swimming robots to oceans in space

IOC delivers cooking gas by boats in flood-hit Assam

IOC delivers cooking gas by boats in flood-hit Assam

Deadly US mass shootings in 2022

Deadly US mass shootings in 2022

Cool environment in schools brings out the best

Cool environment in schools brings out the best

Bengaluru's City Market in the ’40s

Bengaluru's City Market in the ’40s

Bengaluru: AI art festival to tackle climate crisis

Bengaluru: AI art festival to tackle climate crisis

The art of appreciating colleagues at work

The art of appreciating colleagues at work

DH Toon | 'It's an ED govt'

DH Toon | 'It's an ED govt'

Why are so many seats empty at Wimbledon this year?

Why are so many seats empty at Wimbledon this year?

 