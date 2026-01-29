Menu
Algal bloom chokes Navi Mumbai’s DPS Flamingo Lake, raises fears for winter migration

NatConnect has made an urgent representation to the Maharashtra Mangrove Cell, seeking immediate removal of excessive algal growth and restoration of the lake to make it suitable for flamingos.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 00:56 IST
Published 29 January 2026, 00:56 IST
