News in Pics | January 29, 2026: Best photos from around the world

A teacher from Gurukul Art School pays tribute to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar by making paintings, in Mumbai.
A protestor reacts as they wash their face after officers deployed a pepper ball canister during a protest at the South Texas Family Residential Center, where Adrian Conejo and his son Liam Conejo Ramos, who were detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Minnesota, are currently being held at the Dilley Immigration Processing Center, in Dilley, Texas, U.S.
People rest inside a makeshift shelter as authorities burn remaining structures in the Makoko riverine community in Lagos, Nigeria, January 25, 2026. Officials are removing structures, including homes and schools, near power lines, in a wider push to recover lagoon-side land from the historic fishing community often called the "Venice of Nigeria."
Published 29 January 2026, 00:12 IST