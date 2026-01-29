Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

FINS chief says China’s dominance in rare earth processing puts India’s supply chains at risk

Dr. Deependra Singh, President, Rare Earth Association of India, and former CMD of IREL, highlighted key structural and operational challenges facing India’s rare earth sector.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 01:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 January 2026, 01:15 IST
India NewsChinamineralsrare earth elements

Follow us on :

Follow Us