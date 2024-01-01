Eicher Motors slapped with Rs 130 cr tax demand notices

New Delhi: Eicher Motors has been served demand notices of over Rs 130 crore from three different authorities over issues related to GST, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

The company has received a demand order for an aggregate amount of Rs 129.79 crore, including a penalty of Rs 11.8 crore and applicable interest from the office of the Principal Commissioner of CGST and Central Excise, Chennai, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

The officer has disallowed certain GST credit and raised GST demand, largely on account of the difference in GST credit mismatch between the company's GST availment and details reported by suppliers in their GST returns, it added.