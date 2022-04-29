Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth $4 billion

Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth $4 billion, says no more sales planned

Musk said in a tweet that there are 'no further TSLA sales planned after today'

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 29 2022, 08:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2022, 08:26 ist
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk. Credit: Reuters Photo

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk sold 4.4 million shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $3.99 billion, US securities filings showed on Thursday, in sales likely to help finance his planned purchase of Twitter.

Musk said in a tweet that there are "no further TSLA sales planned after today."

Tesla Inc lost ground on Thursday amid investor concerns that Musk may have to sell Tesla shares to fund his $21 billion equity contribution to his $44 billion buyout of Twitter Inc. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tesla
Elon Musk

Related videos

What's Brewing

Jazz in Bengaluru upbeat, but venues too few

Jazz in Bengaluru upbeat, but venues too few

Challenges aplenty for Kannada stand-up comedy 

Challenges aplenty for Kannada stand-up comedy 

Summer camps struggle to make a comeback

Summer camps struggle to make a comeback

DH Toon | Language row: 'Some jobs for the jobless'

DH Toon | Language row: 'Some jobs for the jobless'

Climate change making virus hotspots 'in our backyard'

Climate change making virus hotspots 'in our backyard'

 