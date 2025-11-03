<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind seeking direction to the Uttar Pradesh government to pay compensation to the victims of mob lynching.</p><p>A bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi refused to interfere with the Allahabad High Court order which asked the petitioner to approach the state government.</p><p>The plea filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and others had sought extensive directions concerning the implementation of the apex court's guidelines in the Tehseen Poonawalla case.</p>.Supreme Court won't stop Trump's tariffs. Deal with it, officials say.<p>The plea highlighted the alleged failure of the state government in implementing the preventive, remedial, and punitive measures prescribed by the apex court in this judgment.</p><p>While disposing of a PIL filed by Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind seeking compliance with apex court's guidelines for checking incidents of mob lynching, the high court on July 15 had observed that every incident of mob lynching/mob violence is a separate incident and it cannot be monitored in a public interest litigation.</p><p>The high court, however noted that the affected parties have the liberty to first approach the appropriate government authority for the implementation of the apex court's directions.</p>