Elon Musk’s X is worth less than half of price he paid for Twitter

Musk’s plan for X is to shift away from advertising toward paid subscriptions. But so far the company has persuaded less than 1per cent of users to sign up for its monthly premium service, translating to less than $120 million annually, Bloomberg has estimated.

Musk has also been vocal about turning X into an “everything app” that could generate revenue from features like shopping and payments. The company rolled out audio and video calling earlier this month, has a beta version of a hiring service and announced plans to launch a news wire. Musk told employees that X plans to compete with Google’s YouTube, Microsoft Corp’s LinkedIn and Cision’s PR Newswire.

When Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino met with bankers this month to lay out the company’s financial plan, she shared ideas for X’s new products and services, including the launch of advertising tiers.

In the past, Musk has hinted that he’d like to take X public, but the company’s steep drop in value could make that difficult.