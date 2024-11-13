Emerging tech to add 2.73 million tech jobs by 2028

<p>Bengaluru: Emerging technology is expected to create 2.73 million new tech jobs by 2028, research by ServiceNow, an artificial intelligence (AI) platform, showed on Wednesday.</p><p>Additionally, India is expected to increase its workforce from 423.73 million in 2023 to 457.62 million by 2028, a net gain of 33.89 million workers, across industries.</p><p>These figures come at a time when forms of emerging tech, especially AI are seen wrecking the job market. </p> .<p>Retail sector will be the front runner in this employment growth, requiring an additional 6.96 million workers to fuel its expansion. This will be followed by manufacturing (1.50 million jobs), education (0.84 million jobs), and healthcare (0.80 million jobs), based on expected economic growth and tech transformation. </p><p>“AI will be a key catalyst for job creation across India’s growth engines, particularly in roles requiring advanced technical skills,” said Sumeet Mathur, Senior Vice President & Managing Director, ServiceNow India Technology & Business Center. </p> .<p>As companies look at AI to reduce costs and improve employee efficiency, the need is veering to upskilling and raising job roles. </p><p>Software application developers will be the most in demand, with an expected increase of 1,09,700 positions. Other notable roles include systems software developers (48,800 new jobs) and data engineers (48,500 new jobs). </p> .<p>Roles such as web developers, data analysts, and software testers are also on the rise, with projected additions of 48,500, 47,800, and 45,300 roles, respectively.</p><p>Impact of emerging technologies will also be felt across industries such as energy, government services, and utilities, fueling workforce growth through technology-driven advancements.</p>