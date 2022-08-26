Essar to sell ports biz to ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel

Essar signs Rs 19,000 crore deal to sell ports business to ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 26 2022, 18:44 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2022, 18:44 ist

Essar Group on Friday announced a Rs 19,000 crore deal to sell its ports business to Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel Ltd.

In a statement, Essar said it has signed definitive agreements with ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel for certain ports and power infrastructure assets which are primarily captive to Hazira steel plant operations.

"The deal also envisages a 50-50 Joint Venture partnership, for building a 4 MTPA LNG terminal at Hazira, Gujarat, between Essar and ArcelorMittal," it added.

Business News
Essar Steel
ArcelorMittal

