Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

EU slaps tariffs on Chinese EVs, risking Beijing payback

The EU's stance towards Beijing has hardened in the last five years.
Reuters
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 17:10 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 17:10 IST
Business NewsChinaEVEuropean Union

Follow us on :

Follow Us