European regulators crack down on Big Tech

European regulators have launched a series of probes into Big Tech. In the latest, Apple, Meta Platforms and Alphabet's Google could receive hefty fines by the end of the year over alleged breaches, including disparaging rival products on their platforms.

Here are some of the actions taken by European watchdogs against big technology companies:

European Union

Meta's Facebook and Instagram have failed to tackle disinformation and deceptive advertising in the run-up to European Parliament elections, the European Commission said in April as it opened an investigation into suspected breaches of EU online content rules.

Apple, Meta Platforms and Google will be investigated for potential breaches of the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA), EU antitrust regulators said on March 25. Violations could result in fines of as much as 10 per cent of the companies' global annual turnover.

The Commission declined to comment. Apple, Meta and Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In September 2023, the EU picked out 22 so-called "gatekeeper" services run by Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft and TikTok owner ByteDance, giving them six months to comply with the provisions of the DMA, legislation meant to make it easier for European users to move between competing services.