Explained | Sam Bankman-Fried's fraud trial - Who are the key names?

Roos, a Stanford Law School graduate, led the prosecutions of former Rudolph Giuliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who were convicted of violating campaign finance laws. He also prosecuted Nikola Corp founder Trevor Milton, who was convicted in 2022 of lying to investors.

The team is overseen by Damian Williams, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York. Williams' prosecutions of Bankman-Fried and other former high-flying crypto executives such as Celsius' Alex Mashinsky and TerraLuna's Do Kwon have solidified his reputation as the top cop for digital assets.