<p>Bengaluru: IT services firm <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/infosys">Infosys</a> has rolled out an average performance bonus of 80% to a majority of its employees for the first quarter of this financial year, following its strong Q1 performance.</p><p>In an internal communication seen by DH, Infosys said the organisation average bonus payout stood at 80% for Q1FY26 and that for employees at level PL4, an outstanding (OS) rating translates to 89% bonus payment and those who met expectations (ME) will be given 80% bonus.</p>.Infosys urges employees to use Yellow Line Metro to avoid traffic.<p>Employees at PL5 and PL6 levels with an outstanding rating will be provided 87% and 85% bonus, respectively.</p><p>In the last quarter, the Bengaluru-based firm paid the lowest bonus to its employees. Depending on business units' performance, the company paid anywhere between 50% and 70% to its employees and a majority of its employees received 60% or below and only a few had received about 70%.</p>.Singapore fines Infosys Rs 66 lakh over late GST payment.<p>In Q1, Infosys reported a 7.5% y-o-y increase in its revenues at Rs 42,279 crore. Based on its Q1 performance and outlook, Infosys revised its revenue guidance to 1% to 3% for FY26 from the earlier guidance of 0% to 3%.</p><p>Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys announced its collaboration with Uniting Financial Services (UFS), a charitable development fund in Australia, to implement the next-gen Finacle Digital Banking Suite.</p><p>“This collaboration will enable UFS to transform its operations, helping enhance business agility, compliance, and operational efficiency. It will also help UFS to provide a world-class digital experience for its customer base, introduce new offerings faster and scale seamlessly, in line with its purpose-driven growth strategy,” the company said in a BSE filing.</p>