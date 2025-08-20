<p>New Delhi: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday that the railways has upgraded the Passenger Reservation System (PRS), which at present can book 25,000 tickets per minute. </p><p>The Indian Railways has undertaken a complete upgradation of the PRS, which involves upgrade and replacement of hardware, software, network equipment, security infrastructure and functionalities on new technology with designs capable of handling new features, the Minister said in his written reply. </p><p>“The new system is designed for more than four times the present capacity," Vaishnaw said, adding that the upgradation work has been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 182 crore. </p><p>The Railways recently launched the RailOne App, which enables passengers to book reserved as well as unreserved tickets on their mobile phones. </p>