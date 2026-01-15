Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

46-50% turnout recorded in Maharashtra civic polls

As per SEC data, the voter turnout was 41.13 per cent till 3.30 pm across the state.
Last Updated : 15 January 2026, 13:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 January 2026, 13:35 IST
India NewsMaharashtracivic polls

Follow us on :

Follow Us