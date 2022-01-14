India's trade deficit widens to $21.68 bn in December

Exports rise 38.91% to $37.81 bn in December; trade deficit widens to $21.68 bn: Govt data

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 14 2022, 13:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2022, 13:57 ist

The country's exports in December 2021 surged 38.91 per cent on an annual basis to $37.81 billion due to healthy performance by sectors such as engineering, textiles and chemicals, even as the trade deficit widened to $21.68 billion during the month, government data showed on Friday.

Imports in December 2021 too increased 38.55 per cent to $59.48 billion.

During April-December 2021-22, exports rose 49.66 per cent to $301.38 billion.

Imports during the period surged 68.91 per cent to $443.82 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $142.44 billion, the data showed.

"Merchandise exports in December 2021 were $37.81 billion, as compared to $27.22 billion in December 2020, exhibiting a positive growth of 38.91 per cent. As compared to December 2019, exports in December 2021 exhibited a positive growth of 39.47 per cent," the commerce ministry said in a statement.

