JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Exports up 6.21% to $33.57 billion in Oct; trade deficit high at $31.36 billion: Govt data

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said the trade numbers in October reflect 'green shoots' of recovery in outbound shipments.
Last Updated 15 November 2023, 11:06 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: India's merchandise exports rose by 6.21 per cent to $33.57 billion in October this year even as trade deficit ballooned to $31.46 billion during the month, government data showed on Wednesday.

Imports increased to $65.03 billion in the month under consideration, as against $57.91 billion recorded in October 2022.

The country's trade deficit in October stood at $31.46 billion.

During the April-October period of this fiscal year, exports contracted by 7 per cent to $244.89 billion. Imports during the seven-month period fell by 8.95 per cent to $391.96 billion.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said the trade numbers in October reflect 'green shoots' of recovery in outbound shipments.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 November 2023, 11:06 IST)
Business NewsIndiaTradeExport

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT