Boeing hasn't finished work needed for 737 MAX: FAA

FAA says Boeing has not completed work needed for 737 MAX 7 approval

irio Liu, the FAA's executive director of aviation safety, told Boeing in the Sept. 19 letter that the agency had concerns about the planemaker's submissions

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 30 2022, 10:49 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2022, 10:49 ist

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Boeing it has not completed the work needed in order to certify the 737 MAX 7 by December, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Lirio Liu, the FAA's executive director of aviation safety, told Boeing in the Sept. 19 letter that the agency had concerns about the planemaker's submissions.

The FAA told the company to turn in all remaining System Safety Assessments (SSAs) by mid-September "if the company intends to meet its project plan of completing certification work (and receiving FAA approval for this aeroplane) by December."

The letter said as of Sept. 15, "just under 10% of the SSAs have been accepted by the FAA and another 70% of these documents are in various stages of review and revision."

Boeing faces a December deadline to win approval from the FAA for the 737 MAX 7 and 10 variants, or it must meet new modern cockpit-alerting requirements.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Federal Aviation Administration
Boeing 737 Max
World news

What's Brewing

Royal Mint unveils first coins to feature King Charles

Royal Mint unveils first coins to feature King Charles

Three things Indian healthcare needs

Three things Indian healthcare needs

DH Toon | Eight years of the 'National Games'

DH Toon | Eight years of the 'National Games'

Is liberal democracy dying?

Is liberal democracy dying?

NASA spacecraft buzzes near Europa, closest in years

NASA spacecraft buzzes near Europa, closest in years

Asteroid strike impact 'a lot bigger than expected'

Asteroid strike impact 'a lot bigger than expected'

 