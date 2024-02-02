Facebook parent Meta declares first dividend, shares soar

Meta Platforms issued its first dividend days ahead of flagship social network Facebook's 20th anniversary, while reporting revenue and profit that beat expectations on robust ad sales in the holiday shopping period.

Shares soared more than 14 per cent after the bell, extending a long recovery that saw Meta hit record highs in recent weeks for the first time in over two years.

The company's stock market valuation surged by more than $140 billion. The increase alone was more than quintuple the entire value of smaller social media rival Snap Inc.

Meta, one of the tech sector's original unicorns, said the dividend would be 50 cents per share. It also announced it had authorized an additional $50 billion in share repurchases.

"We've made a lot of progress on our vision for advancing AI and the metaverse," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a prepared statement.