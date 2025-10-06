Menu
News in Pics | October 6, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 02:45 IST
Vehicles lie covered in snow at Nathula, in East Sikkim district

Credit: PTI Photo

Dasara Jamboo Savari elephants leave for their camps with traditional rituals, following the conclusion of the 'Dasara' festival, in Mysuru

Credit: PTI Photo

A potter makes an earthen lamp at a workshop ahead of ‘Diwali’ festival, in Bastar, Chhattisgarh

Credit: PTI Photo

All India Students Association member holds a poster with 'Release Sonam Wangchuk' written on it during a demonstration in solidarity with Ladakh, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi

Credit: PTI Photo

A man carries part of an idol of Goddess Durga at Babughat, after the ‘Durga Puja’ festivities, in Kolkata, West Benga

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 06 October 2025, 02:45 IST
