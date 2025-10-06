News in Pics | October 6, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Vehicles lie covered in snow at Nathula, in East Sikkim district
Dasara Jamboo Savari elephants leave for their camps with traditional rituals, following the conclusion of the 'Dasara' festival, in Mysuru
A potter makes an earthen lamp at a workshop ahead of ‘Diwali’ festival, in Bastar, Chhattisgarh
All India Students Association member holds a poster with 'Release Sonam Wangchuk' written on it during a demonstration in solidarity with Ladakh, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi
A man carries part of an idol of Goddess Durga at Babughat, after the ‘Durga Puja’ festivities, in Kolkata, West Benga
Published 06 October 2025, 02:45 IST