Facebook says it will comply with new IT rules 

Facebook on Tuesday said it will comply with the provisions of Social Media Intermediary rules 2021 aimed at regulating digital content featuring a code of ethics and a three-tier grievance redressal framework, which is applicable from May 26.

"We aim to comply with the provisions of the IT rules and continue to discuss a few of the issues which need more engagement with the government. Pursuant to the IT Intermediary Rules, we are working to implement operational processes and improve efficiencies," a Facebook spokesperson said.

The US-based firm also said that it remains committed to people’s ability to freely and safely express themselves on the platform.

Facebook issued a statement as the new IT rules are set to come into effect from May 26.

Earlier global social media giants — Twitter, Facebook, Instagram — sought six more months to comply.

If social media companies do not obey the rules, they may lose their status and protections as intermediaries and may become liable for criminal action as per existing laws of India, an official in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said on Monday.

In February, the Centre announced new rules for news sites, social media platforms and OTT (Over The Top) platforms and were given three months to comply, which will end on May 25.

However, most of the US-based companies sought more time as their Indian representatives are waiting for a response from the US headquarters on how to go about this.

Meanwhile, Indian messaging platform Koo said it had complied with the new rules.

As per the new rules, social media platform or news platforms have to appoint India-based compliance officials, giving their name and contact address in India, complaint resolutions, monitoring of objectionable content, compliance reports and removal of objectionable content.

Rules also have a provision to set up an oversight mechanism by the government, which includes a committee with representatives from the ministries of Defence, External Affairs, Home, I&B, Law, IT and Women and Child Development.

The committee will have suo motu powers to call hearings on complaints of the violation of the Code of Ethics if the panel desires.

The government is of the view that so many issues posted on these platforms, however, the public were not aware of whom to approach in case of any redressal or to flag any objectionable matter posted.