Fear gauge for India jumps as stock traders mull Modi win margin

By Chiranjivi Chakraborty and Ashutosh Joshi

A period of relative calm in India’s $4.6 trillion (Rs 3,84,09,172 crore) stock market has been shaken by speculation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party may win fewer seats than initially expected in the ongoing national elections, which could affect its ability to carry out policy reforms.

The India VIX Index— a measure that uses equity option prices to gauge expected market swings over the next 30 days— rose for a ninth straight day Tuesday, capping its longest run since March 2020. The so-called fear gauge, which hit a record low just two weeks ago, marked its highest close since early 2023.

Modi is still widely expected to win a third five-year term in the marathon election that began April 19 and will run through June 1, with the leader having predicted that his Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies will win more than 400 of the 543 seats up for grabs in the lower house of parliament.

However, attention has recently shifted to a dip in voter turnout during the first two phases of voting and media reports have fanned some speculation among equity traders of a less emphatic performance for the ruling coalition. In the last election in 2019, the BJP expanded its majority to 303 seats, and the alliance it leads currently commands 353 seats.