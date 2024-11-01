Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Fed seen on track for 25-basis-point rate cuts next week and in December

The increase of 12,000 nonfarm payroll jobs last month was far short of the 113,000 economists had anticipated.
Reuters
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 16:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2024, 16:14 IST
Business NewsRate cuts

Follow us on :

Follow Us