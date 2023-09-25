Home
business

Fire at Apple supplier Pegatron's India factory disrupts production

Pegatron currently accounts for 10% of Apple's iPhone production in India on an annualised basis, according to research firm Counterpoint.
Last Updated 25 September 2023, 09:14 IST

A fire at Apple supplier Pegatron Corp's factory in southern India on Sunday evening forced the Taiwanese company to cancel two shifts and temporarily halt all iPhone assembly on Monday, three sources told Reuters.

Apple and Pegatron did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

No casualties or injuries were reported as the event took place when the factory was not in operation due to a holiday, the sources added. Reuters could not immediately ascertain the extent of damages from the incident.

Pegatron currently accounts for 10 per cent of Apple's iPhone production in India on an annualised basis, according to research firm Counterpoint.

India News Apple Pegatron

