Food businesses to display FSSAI number on all invoices from Friday as rule set to come into effect

Starting Friday, food businesses will have to declare their FSSAI licence number on all invoices.

"Licensing and registration authorities are directed to widely publicise the policy and shall ensure its implementation mandatorily with effect from October 2, 2021," the FSSAI June 10 order said.

The mandate covers cash receipts, purchase invoices, bills etc., issued by all businesses, though it excludes e-way bills or electronic permits needed for transportation of goods within and across states.

Stating that the food business ecosystem is large, the regulator said 14-digit FSSAI number of any food business operator is not "easily visible and available on consumer/service recipient."

The mentioning of FSSAI number shall also improve the overall awareness, the regulator said if not mentioned, it will indicate non-compliance or non registration/licensing by the food business.

If the FSSAI number is not available to consumers, expecting them to complain with complete coordinates is an uphill task. Even regulators find it difficult to trace the origin of complaint and attend to it promptly, it said.

Presently, FSSAI number is compulsory to be displayed on packaged food labels but the issue lies especially in case of establishments such as restaurants, mithai shops, caterers, even retail stores.

(With agency inputs)

