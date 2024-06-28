Food inflation unlikely to dip below 7.5-8% next 2-3 months: Report

Even as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been resisting pressure to cut the repo rate with food prices playing the spoiler, a report by the Bank of Baroda (BoB) does not see the food inflation abating below 7.5-8 per cent in the next two-three months.

This, it pointed out, will keep the consumer price index (CPI) above RBI’s projection of 4.9 per cent and 3.8 per cent om the first and second quarters, respectively, of the current fiscal year.