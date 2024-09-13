Ford to revive manufacturing plant in Chennai after two years; focus on exports for global markets

Industries Minister T R B Rajaa called the announcement as a result of a year of constant interactions and consistent pitches under the guidance of Stalin. “Our CM's efforts to showcase TN's manufacturing prowess, its abundant talent pool and the efforts he has taken to reposition #BrandTamilNadu in its rightful #NumeroUno Place has yielded rich dividends,” he added.

The US-headquartered automobile major had in 2022 indicated that it might enter the Indian market yet again with a couple of electric vehicle (EV) models and utilise the Maraimalai Nagar plant but went back on its decision the same year. The company was also in talks with JSW Group in 2023 to sell the plant but the deal was called off at the last minute, while Vietnam’s VinFast considered the facility before setting its shop in Thoothukudi in southern Tamil Nadu.

At one point, Morris Garages of the UK was also interested in buying the plant, but none of the deals came through. Spread over an area of 350 acres, the company had an annual production capacity of around 200,000 vehicles and 340,000 engines.

Ford was one of the first global auto giants to set shop in India in the 1990s by building a massive production unit in Maraimalai Nagar. The entry of Ford, one of the iconic automobile brands of the US, into Chennai laid the foundation stone for the city emerging as India’s very own Detroit.