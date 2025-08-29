<p>Former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/reserve-bank-of-india-rbi">Reserve Bank of India </a>Governor Urjit Patel has been appointed as executive director at the International Monetary Fund, a government statement showed on Friday.</p><p>Patel has been appointed for a period of three years.</p> .RBI to support sectors impacted by US tariffs: Governor.<p>He took over as the RBI governor from Raghuram Rajan in September 2016 and resigned from the post in December 2018, citing personal reasons.</p><p>The resignation came after a prolonged public spat between the RBI and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.</p>