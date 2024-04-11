Foxconn considers rotating CEOs in management reshuffle

Taipei: Apple supplier Foxconn is considering introducing a rotating chief executive system in a major overhaul of its management structure designed to nurture future talent, three sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.

For companies around the world, the rotating chief executive structure is uncommon, but analysts say it can promote teamwork and prevent leadership from becoming entrenched, as well as developing a next generation of talent.

One of the sources said the plan was a response to repeated calls by investors to boost corporate governance by separating the role of chief executive from the chairperson.

Young Liu has held both roles since 2019 in the 50-year-old Taiwanese company that is the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer and a major iPhone assembler.

Senior Foxconn managers, whose clients also include Amazon, have discussed the rotating CEO plan for several months, the three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. They all requested anonymity due to its sensitivity.

When reached out to Foxconn. they declined to comment on the development.

Two of the three sources said one option being considered is to have four CEOs on a rotating basis of six months at a time. They said details had not been finalised and were subject to change.