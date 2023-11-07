From prized startup to bankruptcy: WeWork's tumultuous path

WeWork, the SoftBank Group-backed startup, sought U.S. bankruptcy protection on Monday after its bets on companies using more of its office-sharing space soured.

Below is a timeline of WeWork developments since mid-2019:

Aug 2019: WeWork filed for an IPO and published detailed financial statements that showed it lost almost $700 million in the first half of 2019 while doubling its revenue.

Sept 2019: WeWork said it planned to proceed with an investor roadshow for its IPO, despite concerns over the valuation it could achieve in a listing. Sept 2019: WeWork said it planned to list its stock on Nasdaq and announced changes to its corporate governance, including curbs in the voting power of then CEO Adam Neumann.

Sep 2019: Co-founder Neumann agreed to resign as CEO, bowing to pressure from some investors.