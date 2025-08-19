Menu
Foes to friends? Chinese FM Wang Yi notes 'positive trend' in India, China ties after 5 years of tensions

At the meeting, Wang told Jaishankar that China-India relations are showing a positive trend toward returning to cooperation.
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 06:05 IST
Published 19 August 2025, 06:05 IST
