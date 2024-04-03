JOIN US
business

Govt allows additional 10,000 tonnes of onion exports to UAE

Though onion exports are banned, the government allows specified quantities of shipments to friendly nations on their requests.
Last Updated 03 April 2024, 17:22 IST

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday allowed an additional 10,000 tonnes of onion exports to the UAE through the National Cooperative Exports Ltd (NCEL).

The government last month permitted shipments of 14,400 tonnes to the UAE.

'Exports of additional 10,000 tonnes of onions... to UAE through NCEL over and above the quota notified vide DGFT notification...dated March 1, 2024, is allowed,' the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.

India exported 9.75 lakh tonnes of onions between April 1, 2023 and August 4, 2023. The top three importing countries in value terms were Bangladesh, Malaysia and the UAE.

Onion is a politically-sensitive commodity.

NCEL is a multi-state cooperative society.

(Published 03 April 2024, 17:22 IST)
