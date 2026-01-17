<p>Budaun (UP): A freight train travelling from Budaun to Kasganj in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/1">Uttar Pradesh</a> derailed near the Bitroi railway station here after two bulls suddenly came on the tracks, officials said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The incident occurred on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, severely disrupting train operations on the Bareilly-Budaun-Kasganj line.</p>.<p>Senior Station Master of Budaun Afsar Hussain said the train hit the bulls, and their carcass got stuck on the wheels, causing the first carriage after the engine to derail.</p>.Child sitting in mother’s lap killed as nilgai jumps into moving car in Madhya Pradesh's Guna.<p>Rail traffic was disrupted for several hours as the repair work was impacted by dense fog, he said.</p>.<p>Train traffic on the route has been restored and all trains are running smoothly, the senior station master added. </p>