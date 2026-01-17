Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala's educational AI platform Samagra Plus receives national recognition

The award was presented in the category of 'Excellence in e-learning, Assessment and Digital Education Platform', it said.
Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 06:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 January 2026, 06:59 IST
India NewsKeralaArtificial Intelligence

Follow us on :

Follow Us