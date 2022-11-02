Govt mulls letting Chinese companies enter electronics sector via JVs: Report

The Centre is reportedly mulling letting Chinese companies enter the country's electronics sector if they set up manufacturing plants in partnership with local companies, according to a report in The Economic Times on Wednesday, citing officials in the know.
A joint venture (JV) proposal may be given a thumbs up if an Indian partner holds the majority stake and controls the board, the report said.
No conditions have been formally finalised so far.
The government, along with the industry, is looking to identify 50 to 60 companies that may want to get into joint ventures with companies in China, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam.
DH could not independently verify the report.
