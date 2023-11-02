GST collection hits 2nd highest mark on festive demand surge

The total revenue of the Centre and the states in October 2023 after regular settlement is Rs 72,934 crore for CGST and Rs 74,785 crore for SGST. Pre-settlement SGST in Karnataka in the April-October period of the current financial year rose to Rs 23,400 crore from Rs 20,165 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering year-on-year growth of 16 per cent. Post-settlement of state share from IGST, Karnataka received Rs Rs 42,657 crore in revenue in the October period of the current fiscal from Rs 37,924 crore recorded in the corresponding period of 2022-23, registering a growth of 12 per cent.