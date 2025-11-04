<p>New Delhi: Bajaj Finance, the leading player in small-ticket consumer loans, on Tuesday said its lending during the festive season of Navratri and Diwali surged by 27 per cent as GST rate rationalisation boosted consumption.</p><p>“The government’s next generation GST reforms and personal income tax changes have given a fresh push to India’s consumption-led growth story,” said Bajaj Finance Chairman Sanjiv Bajaj.</p>.Mcap of 7 of top-10 most-valued firms jumps Rs 1 lakh cr; Bajaj Finance, Reliance major gainers.<p>The company’s loan volume during the festive season this year was 27% higher when compared with the last year while the loan value was 29% higher year-on-year. </p><p>The rise in consumption credit, represented by loans for consumer goods, reflects the positive outcome of the government’s next generation GST reforms and changes in personal income tax, aimed at increasing consumers’ purchasing power, Bajaj Finance said in a statement.</p><p>Bajaj Finance disbursed nearly 63 lakh loans from September 22 to October 26, 2025. During this period, the company acquired 23 lakh new customers, of which 52% were new-to-credit.</p><p>“Over half of our new customers during this festive season are new-to-credit, taking their first loan from the formal financial system. With Bajaj Finance’s digital platforms and on-ground presence at 239,000 active distribution points across 4,200 locations Pan-India,” said Bajaj. </p><p>Reduction in indirect tax rates as part of the GST rates rationalisation, implemented from September 22, has significantly boosted consumption, data from different industries including automobile and consumer durables show.</p><p>Bajaj Finance is a leading provider of consumer finance, with a significant presence in financing of mobile phones, consumer electronics, home appliances, furniture, rooftop solar panels and many more consumption-led categories. Higher lending in these segments indicates strong demands. </p><p>“The positive impact is not only evidenced in the 27% higher disbursement of consumption loans, but also a premiumisation trend with consumers shifting to higher-quality products for better lifestyles,” Bajaj said.</p>