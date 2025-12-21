<p>Koderma, Jharkhand: A one-and-a-half-year-old girl died allegedly after consuming cough syrup in Jharkhand's Koderma district, officials said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The incident took place late on Saturday evening in Lokai Bhuiyan Tola under the jurisdiction of Koderma police station.</p>.Initial probe suggests cough syrup scam has Samajwadi Party links: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.<p>The family of the victim, identified as Ragini Kumar, had purchased a cough syrup from a private medical store in their locality.</p>.<p>Koderma Civil Surgeon Anil Kumar told PTI that the health department has received the report of the girl's death, and further investigation is underway.</p>.<p>The drug inspector (DI) has been informed about the incident and has been called on Monday over the matter, he said. </p>