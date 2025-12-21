<p>Udupi: The Malpe police have arrested a third person in connection with the alleged leaking of sensitive data of Indian Navy vessels, from the Udupi Cochin Shipyard at Malpe.</p><p>Udupi SP Hariram Shankar said that the arrested is Hirendra Kumar (34), a resident of Kailas Nagari in Anand taluk of Gujarat. </p><p>It may be recalled that the police had arrested Rohith (29) and Santri (37), both from Sultanpur district in Uttar Pradesh in connection with leaking Navy vessel data to Pakistan in November.</p>.Indian Navy commissions second squadron of MH60R anti-submarine warfare helicopters.<p>They were working as contractual employees at Udupi Cochin Shipyard. With the investigation continuing, the police arrested a third person. </p><p>As the investigation progressed, the police found that a mobile SIM card had been provided to the accused to facilitate communication. </p><p>The SP said Hirendra Kumar had obtained a mobile SIM card in his own name and allegedly handed it over to the accused in exchange for money. He has been produced before the court.</p>