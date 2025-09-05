Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

GST relief: Individual insurance buyers exempt from tax; employer-sponsored covers still taxed

From September 22, premiums on individual life and health insurance, including renewals, will be free of GST, lowering household costs. Group insurance, however, remains under the 18% slab.
Last Updated : 05 September 2025, 12:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 September 2025, 12:26 IST
India NewsGSTInsuranceTax

Follow us on :

Follow Us