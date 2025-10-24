<p>New Delhi: Broadband gear maker GX Group on Friday said it will invest Rs 500 crore to set up a photonics module and chip arm in India.</p><p>The subsidiary, GX Quantum Photonics Pvt Ltd, will be headquartered in Manesar, Gurgaon, and is expected to create over 300 direct jobs, GX Group CEO Paritosh Prajapati said. The group currently has about 250 employees in India.</p><p>The new venture will focus on developing advanced photonics modules and chip systems for next-generation broadband, 5G/6G, and quantum communication technologies. GX Quantum Photonics intends to produce three million chips annually.</p><p>The Phase 1 investment of Rs 500 crore will be deployed towards establishing a manufacturing facility in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, and expanding its existing R&D centre in Chennai, Prajapati said.</p><p>The firm is also evaluating potential sites for additional facilities in Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.</p><p>“We will start operating the facility and the R&D centre by Q1 FY27, and we will start rolling out chips immediately after. The local market will get the chips by October 2026,” he said, adding that while the priority will be to serve the domestic market, the firm will also consider an international foray.</p>.Abundant opportunities to invest in Andhra Pradesh's oil sector, says CM N Chandrababu Naidu to UAE executives.<p>Photonics is the science and technology of generating and using light, applied in advanced communication and computing systems.</p><p>It enables ultra-fast data transmission, sensing, and signal processing — forming the backbone of 5G/6G networks, AI data centres, LiDAR, and quantum communication.</p><p>The company has collaborated with Netherlands-based SMART Photonics BV for Indium Phosphide (InP)-based photonics integrated circuits (PICs).</p><p>Quantum Photonics eyes a $50 billion addressable market in India, with GX Group’s existing customer base — including tier-I telecom operators and data centre companies — already showing interest.</p><p>GX Group’s existing customers include Airtel, ACT, and Tata Play.</p>