Heat wave, elections in India create unlikely earnings winners and losers

By Harshita Swaminathan, Rachel Yeo and Justina T. Lee

A scorching summer and a long-drawn election in India may throw up some unlikely winners and losers this earnings season with consumption-linked firms Avenue Supermarts Ltd. and Bajaj Auto Ltd. slated to report next week.

Demand from villages and smaller towns outpaced that of cities in the April-June quarter in a sign of India’s broad-based economic growth. Avenue, the operator of DMart supermarkets, probably sold more cold beverages, ice cream and hygiene products as prolonged heat waves pushed temperature to new highs across India. Motorcycle maker Bajaj Auto’s monthly sales reports signaled fewer inquiries and deferred purchase decisions by potential customers due to the extreme weather. Both stand to benefit from forecast of an above-normal monsoon.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is widely expected to propose measures to boost consumption when she presents federal budget on July 23 giving further impetus to consumer-facing firms and retailers that have been hit by weak rural spending in the past few quarters.

Meanwhile, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is projected to record its strongest growth for quarterly earnings since the end of 2022. Sales for June also surpassed expectations amid rising demand for AI infrastructure. Earnings optimism pushed the firm’s Taipei-traded shares past NT$1,000 last week, briefly surpassing $1 trillion in market capitalisation.

The AI boom should also fuel demand for services offered by Indian IT exporters exporters Infosys Ltd. and Wipro Ltd. Sector leader Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. on Thursday reported profit that met analysts’ estimates, signaling corporations are gradually resuming spending on projects.