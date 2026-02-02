Menu
Kerala polls | PV Anvar to be UDF candidate from Beypore: Sunny Joseph

Anvar, a former LDF MLA, resigned from the Assembly after quitting the Left front and later joined the Trinamool Congress, which was recently made an associate party of the UDF.
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 07:44 IST
