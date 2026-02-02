<p>Kozhikode: Even as the UDF is yet to officially announce its candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections, KPCC president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/x-post-on-proposed-drop-in-gst-rates-for-bidis-kpcc-chief-sunny-joseph-admits-mistake-3715169">Sunny Joseph</a> on Monday said that Trinamool Congress leader<a href="https://www.instagram.com/pv.anvar/?hl=en"> P V Anvar</a> will be the front’s candidate from the Beypore constituency in Kozhikode district.</p>.<p>Anvar, a former LDF MLA, resigned from the Assembly after quitting the Left front and later joined the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/trinamool-congress"> Trinamool Congress</a>, which was recently made an associate party of the UDF.</p>.<p>He has been active in the Beypore constituency for the past several weeks amid speculation that he would contest against Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, who is also the son-in-law of Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/kerala-cm-vijayans-ldf-govt-kicks-off-campaign-for-a-hat-trick-after-entering-fourth-year-3548999">Pinarayi Vijayan</a>, in the forthcoming Assembly polls.</p>.P V Anvar quits Kerala MLA post after joining TMC; announces support to Congress-led UDF in Nilambur bypoll.<p>Replying to questions on Anvar’s candidature, Joseph confirmed that he would be the UDF nominee.</p>.<p>"He will come out victorious and become the Beypore MLA," Joseph said, adding that Anvar would contest as the UDF candidate.</p>.<p>However, Joseph did not respond further about Anvar’s candidature.</p>.<p>On Monday, Anvar visited the Chaliyam harbour here and interacted with fishermen and fish traders.</p>.Sunny Joseph takes charge of Kerala Congress with high hopes in upcoming polls.<p>Asked whether his candidature has been finalised, Anvar declined to give a clear response.</p>.<p>"Someone will have to contest. It will be decided later. Let us see," he told reporters.</p>.<p>Responding to questions about his remarks targeting Riyas, who he often called 'son-in-law,' Anvar said there was no doubt that the Tourism Minister was a politician.</p>.<p>"But the government and the CPI(M) party are under the clutch of a family’s dominance. Where are the prominent CPI(M) leaders from here who worked for the party earlier? Not even workers are with them now," he alleged.</p>.<p>Anvar further said that Riyas had failed to address issues concerning ordinary people.</p>.<p>"He is in the kick of being the son-in-law. I have no personal issue with him. My issue is with his actions," he said.</p>.Kerala Oppn MPs protest against Union Budget in Parliament, call it 'anti-Kerala Budget'.<p>Claiming that people were highly enthusiastic about the UDF campaign, Anvar criticised the LDF’s statewide development rally.</p>.<p>"The LDF is conducting a development rally across the state. If development has really happened, then why such a rally? It is a fraud," he alleged.</p>.<p>CPI(M) and LDF has not responded to Anvar’s allegations.</p>.<p>Anvar, who earlier won elections from the Nilambur constituency in Malappuram district, has now shifted his focus to Beypore as the UDF is expected to finalise candidates and seat-sharing arrangements in the coming weeks.</p>